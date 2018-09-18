A Rubric for Evaluating E-Learning Tools in Higher Education (EDUCAUSE Review)

"As educational developers supporting the incorporation of technology into teaching, we are often asked by instructors for a tailored recommendation of an e-learning tool to use in a particular course. When they use the phrase e-learning tool, instructors are typically asking for some kind of digital technology, mediated through the use of an internet-connected device, that is designed to support student learning. Such requests tend to be accompanied by statements of frustration over the selection process they've undertaken. These frustrations often result from two factors."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This framework offers a standardized way for educators to evaluate edtech tools by taking a critical look at multiple categories that play an important role in efficacy. By using a rubric, instructors can measure the effectiveness of the tool and share the data with the campus community in meaningful ways. —Eduwire Editors