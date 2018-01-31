A Hub for Innovation and Learning (Campus Technology)

"The University of Oklahoma has built an inclusive, technology-rich space called Innovation @ the Edge (IE), where faculty, staff, students and other members of the university community may use technologies like virtual reality, 3D printing, visualization, software carpentry, microcontrollers and other new and emerging tools for innovative knowledge creation and learning. Housed in the school's Bizzell Memorial Library, the facility serves as an "intellectual crossroads" where ideas and technology come together. "—Source: Campus Technology



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Want to spur innovation at your institution? Don’t miss this profile on the University of Oklahoma’s facility. Dubbed Innovation @ the Edge, it provides a dedicated space where campus stakeholders from every discipline can deepen their learning experiences with the help of cutting-edge technologies. —Eduwire Editors