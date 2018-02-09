A Community Approach to Recycling Tech (Campus Technology)

"Towson University's EduCycle technology recycling program reconditions and redeploys computers that would otherwise end up in the e-waste pile. Volunteers from local schools and underserved communities help perform the refurbishing work, gaining hands-on computer skills while earning service-learning hours."—Source: Campus Technology



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Talk about a win-win. This inspiring program is reclaiming e-waste while giving young people hands-on computer skills and mentorship. —Eduwire Editors