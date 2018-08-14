8 Key Components to Bringing a Connected Campus to Life (EdTech Magazine)

"As the uses of technology expand for both social and academic purposes, campus Wi-Fi strength and reliability has become a much more important factor for students when deciding where they would like to go for school."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your institution is looking to build a connected campus, you won’t want to miss this article from EdTech Magazine. It breaks down the key pieces of the puzzle for creating an infrastructure that fully supports necessary technologies. —Eduwire Editors