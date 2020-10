"The number of successful one-to-one device programs in K–12 has piqued the interest of university administrators around the country about how they may be able to integrate their own programs."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you’re looking to implement a 1:1 device program at your institution, don’t miss these tips from early adopters to make sure your rollout is a success. —Eduwire Editors