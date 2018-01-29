1 in 10 Phishing E-mails Fool Users in Education Field (Campus Technology)

"In a recent study, 10 percent of simulated phishing e-mails sent to users in education institutions were successful, triggering the recipient to click on a fraudulent link. That's according to the 2018 State of the Phish report from Wombat Security Technologies, in which researchers measured the average click rates on phishing tests across various industries. Education had an average click rate of 10 percent; the industries that performed worst in the tests were telecommunications and retail, with 15 percent and 14 percent average click rates, respectively. "—Source: xxx



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

By simulating a phishing attack, this study tracked the clickthroughs to determine their findings. While education fared better than some other industries in the test, there’s still clear room for improvement. —Eduwire Editors