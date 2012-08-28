Panasonic Launches LF5 LCD Series

Panasonic has made available its new cost effective LF5 Series professional LCD displays for digital signage.

The LF5 Series offers high brightness, slim design, low power consumption, light weight and a wide range of professional features for signage and video performance.

Available as the 42-inch TH-42LF5U and 47-inch TH-47LF5U, the LF5 Series LCD displays are ideal for those looking for a high quality display at a competitive price for simple digital signage applications. Along with Full HD resolution and a wide viewing angle, the LF5 Series features a slim 18.6mm bezel, allowing the displays to be used in multi-screen video walls. They boast 500 cd/m2 brightness and a 9-ms response for crisp, clear images even in bright locations.

The displays can be mounted both vertically and horizontally and are built for continuous, 24-hour operation. These traits make the LF5 Series an ideal solution for digital signage in transportation hubs, lobby areas, retail centers, quick-serve restaurants and more.

Designed for reliable digital signage performance, LF5 Series displays come equipped with an Input Search function. When the image is interrupted due to a break in the content signal or a disconnected cable, the display automatically switches to another input and displays the next viable content, allowing users to avoid a blank screen which could result in a loss in revenue.

The LF5 Series also features Panasonic’s Eco Mode, which detects the ambient light level and controls the brightness of the backlight accordingly. This maintains optimum display brightness and helps reduce power consumption.

The TH-42LF5U and TH-47LF5U are available now from authorized Panasonic resellers at an estimated price of $750 and $1,005 respectively.