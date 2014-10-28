SIGNAGE SOLUTIONS MAGAZINE ANNOUNCES 2012 PRODUCT OF THE YEAR WINNERS

Awards honor excellence in digital signage design and manufacturing
January 14, 2013 (DALLAS) – Signage Solutions, the technology and solutions magazine for digital signage, DOOH, mobile and place-based digital media, announced the winners of its 2012 Product of the Year Award today.
The Signage Solutions Product of the Year Award recognizes the most innovative products of the year in the digital signage field. In its inaugural year, the award program is honoring the outstanding product development achievements of digital signage manufacturers whose products are considered exceptional in the advancement or development of the digital signage industry, as well as their ability to best serve end users and consumers.
For 2012, winners were honored in 12 distinct categories:
Audio
Frame Zones 160
By Panphonics
www.panphonics.com
Cabling/Connectivity
GefenTV Wireless for HDMI Extender
By Gefen
www.gefen.com
Displays/Screens – Large-format LED
NanoSlim
By NanoLumens
www.nanolumens.com
Display Screens – Indoor
UltraLux Series
By Planar Systems Inc.
www.planar.com
Display Screens – Interactive
LFT30 Professional LCD Display
By Panasonic
www.panasonic.com
Display Screens – Outdoor
Sun-brave
By LG Display
www.lgdisplay.com
Media Players
Audience for Android
By Capital Networks Ltd.
www.capitalnetworks.com
Mounts/Enclosures
PLAY40
By OmniMount, a brand of Ergotron
www.omnimount.com
Networks/Delivery
EPD Signage, updated via Broadcast Whitespace
ByTOPPAN Printing Co., Ltd.
www.toppan.co.jp/english
Social Media Integration
X2O Social Interactivity Suite
By X2O Media
www.x2omedia.com
Digital Signage Software
PADS4 digital signage software
By Net Display Systems
www.nds.eu
Video Walls
Planar Mosaic
By Planar Systems Inc.
www.planar.com
Winners will receive their awards and be recognized at Digital Signage Expo 2013 in Las Vegas, February 26-28. They will also be highlighted in the January/February 2013 issue of Signage Solutions magazine, as well as in special marketing and promotion materials and on the magazine's website, www.signagesolutionsmag.com.
“We're excited about the success of our first-annual Product of the Year contest,” said Ben Skidmore, publisher of Signage Solutions magazine. “The competition was very impressive, and we would like to thank each company that participated. This amazing group of products is proof that the digital signage industry is doing incredible things. We can't wait to see that innovation continue in 2013 and beyond.”
Information on the 2013 Product of the Year Award will be available at www.signagesolutionsmag.com in the summer of 2013.
Signage Solutions magazine and its web site are the technology and solution resource for digital signage, digital out-of-home (DOOH), mobile and place-based digital networks. Signage Solutions magazine (published bi-monthly) and its website are devoted 100% to digital signage, digital out-of-home and place based networks. Editorial content addresses the needs and concerns of the end user, integrator and network operator. Signage Solutions explores digital signage solutions and products and how they can be applied to better serve our readers within their industry profession. Signage Solutions magazine reaches over 18,000 readers within all industries adopting digital signage. Learn more at www.signagesolutionsmag.com.