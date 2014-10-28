SIGNAGE SOLUTIONS MAGAZINE ANNOUNCES 2012 PRODUCT OF THE YEAR WINNERS

Awards honor excellence in digital signage design and manufacturing

January 14, 2013 (DALLAS) – Signage Solutions, the technology and solutions magazine for digital signage, DOOH, mobile and place-based digital media, announced the winners of its 2012 Product of the Year Award today.

The Signage Solutions Product of the Year Award recognizes the most innovative products of the year in the digital signage field. In its inaugural year, the award program is honoring the outstanding product development achievements of digital signage manufacturers whose products are considered exceptional in the advancement or development of the digital signage industry, as well as their ability to best serve end users and consumers.

For 2012, winners were honored in 12 distinct categories:

Audio

Frame Zones 160

By Panphonics

www.panphonics.com

Cabling/Connectivity

GefenTV Wireless for HDMI Extender

By Gefen

www.gefen.com

Displays/Screens – Large-format LED

NanoSlim

By NanoLumens

www.nanolumens.com

Display Screens – Indoor

UltraLux Series

By Planar Systems Inc.

www.planar.com

Display Screens – Interactive

LFT30 Professional LCD Display

By Panasonic

www.panasonic.com

Display Screens – Outdoor

Sun-brave

By LG Display

www.lgdisplay.com

Media Players

Audience for Android

By Capital Networks Ltd.

www.capitalnetworks.com

Mounts/Enclosures

PLAY40

By OmniMount, a brand of Ergotron

www.omnimount.com

Networks/Delivery

EPD Signage, updated via Broadcast Whitespace

ByTOPPAN Printing Co., Ltd.

www.toppan.co.jp/english

Social Media Integration

X2O Social Interactivity Suite

By X2O Media

www.x2omedia.com

Digital Signage Software

PADS4 digital signage software

By Net Display Systems

www.nds.eu

Video Walls

Planar Mosaic

By Planar Systems Inc.

www.planar.com

Winners will receive their awards and be recognized at Digital Signage Expo 2013 in Las Vegas, February 26-28. They will also be highlighted in the January/February 2013 issue of Signage Solutions magazine, as well as in special marketing and promotion materials and on the magazine's website, www.signagesolutionsmag.com.

“We're excited about the success of our first-annual Product of the Year contest,” said Ben Skidmore, publisher of Signage Solutions magazine. “The competition was very impressive, and we would like to thank each company that participated. This amazing group of products is proof that the digital signage industry is doing incredible things. We can't wait to see that innovation continue in 2013 and beyond.”

Information on the 2013 Product of the Year Award will be available at www.signagesolutionsmag.com in the summer of 2013.

Signage Solutions magazine and its web site are the technology and solution resource for digital signage, digital out-of-home (DOOH), mobile and place-based digital networks. Signage Solutions magazine (published bi-monthly) and its website are devoted 100% to digital signage, digital out-of-home and place based networks. Editorial content addresses the needs and concerns of the end user, integrator and network operator. Signage Solutions explores digital signage solutions and products and how they can be applied to better serve our readers within their industry profession. Signage Solutions magazine reaches over 18,000 readers within all industries adopting digital signage. Learn more at www.signagesolutionsmag.com.