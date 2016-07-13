Chief Portrait Projector Mounts

Chief is now shipping their newest projector mount solution. The VPAU Vertical and Portrait Projector Mount allows designers to safely add vertical or portrait projection solutions to plans.

Lamp projectors required the cooling system to be oriented a precise way to keep from overheating. LED and laser projectors, however, have the capability of keeping cool no matter what direction they are facing.



VPAU Projector Mount



“Solid state illumination projectors are a growing market,” said Luke Westin, Product Manager. “And they can be oriented in any direction for new visual effects in digital signage.”

Features of the VPAU include independent roll, pitch and yaw for quick and precise projector registration, quick connect/disconnect for easy installation and servicing, maintaining registration when disconnected without affecting preset adjustments, solid steel construction, universal interface compatible with six projector attachment points, adjustable mounting legs and feet and

VPAU in black or white finishes which can hold up to 75 lbs (34 kg).