Designed to help businesses engage their customers in simpler and smarter ways, the BenQ Smart Signage Series brings together a wide array of features into a one-stop solution for an enhanced in-store experience, including a stylishly slim bezel design, 4K2K Ultra HD resolution, X-Sign content creation and management software, MDA (Multiple Display Administrator) software, and a custom Android operating system that enables USB playback, MHL (Mobile High-Definition Link) connectivity, as well as wireless display via BenQ’s QCast app.

The Smart Signage Series includes the following models and sizes:

ST430K 43″ Smart Signage Display

ST550K 55″ Smart Signage Display

ST650K 65″ Smart Signage Display

ST750K 75″ Smart Signage Display

ST860K 86″ Smart Signage Display

Featuring a narrow bezel and slim design, the Smart Signage Series boasts a look that’s fitting for any in-store environment, whether it's a trendy café or a sophisticated boutique shop. BenQ’s 4K2K (3840x2160) ultra high resolution Smart Signage delivers clear images with four times the pixel density of other Full HD digital signage, providing unmatched visual impact when showcasing cocktail menus, event information, or live entertainment.

The X-Sign signage app helps businesses customize, edit, manage and play any digital content to be showcased in store all on their own – from their latest sales pitch to product catalogs or menus. It is simple and easy to use for first-time users, with instant plug-and-play with built-in X-Sign content player app, over 100 custom templates for hassle-free content creation and editing and remote control.

The displays’ custom Android OS comes with useful apps for content display, from WPS Office to Web Browser and Media Player. This closed platform puts users in full control, ensuring the proper use of the display by preventing downloads and use of unauthorized apps. This in turn minimizes unanticipated damages or breakdowns. It includes various options to display in-store digital contents, including USB Playback, MHL Connectivity and QCast-Supported Wireless Display.

Finally, MDA helps users control and manage multiple displays simultaneously through the local network. In addition to providing great convenience, this handy app also enables powerful functionality such as integration with centralized monitoring and the ability to easily blank displays that are not in use, saving businesses significant power costs.