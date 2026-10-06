SCN Punch List: Meet FORTÉ's New CEO
Chris Mounts talks acquisitions, AI, and what U.S. customers can expect as the company expands its global reach.
There's a new global CEO for FORTÉ: Chris Mounts has succeeded Jeff Stoebner, who served as CEO since 2009 and is now executive chairman of the board. Just days after taking the position, Mounts sat down with SCN content director Mark J. Pescatore to talk about his personal FORTÉ journey, the verticals that are driving the Pro AV business, and how AI is impacting their company and customers. Check out the latest SCN Punch List below.
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Mark J. Pescatore, Ph.D., has been the content director of Systems Contractor News since 2021. During his career, he's hosted and programmed two ongoing regional industry trade shows (including Future B2B's AV/IT Summit), produced and hosted podcasts and webinars focused on the professional video marketplace, taught more than a dozen college communication courses, co-authored the book Working with HDV, and co-edited two editions of The Guide to Digital Television.