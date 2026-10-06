SCN Punch List: Meet FORTÉ's New CEO

There's a new global CEO for FORTÉ: Chris Mounts has succeeded Jeff Stoebner, who served as CEO since 2009 and is now executive chairman of the board. Just days after taking the position, Mounts sat down with SCN content director Mark J. Pescatore to talk about his personal FORTÉ journey, the verticals that are driving the Pro AV business, and how AI is impacting their company and customers. Check out the latest SCN Punch List below.

SCN Punch List: Meet FORTÉ's New Global CEO - YouTube Watch On