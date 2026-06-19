New Optoma CEO on Strategy Behind Joining MDEP and Vision for Next Three Years

Following the announcement at InfoComm 2026 that Optoma had joined the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP) community, Group CEO Mark Yang sat down with AV Technology Content Director Cindy Davis to discuss the pivotal milestone and his strategic vision for the company.

Watch the full interview below.

Optoma Group CEO Discusses Joining the MDEP Community and Future of the Company - YouTube Watch On

By aligning Optoma’s visual solutions with the Microsoft security and management framework, the company aims to better serve the evolving needs of the enterprise market. Yang emphasized that today’s customers require visual solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing IT environments, shifting away from the limitations of standalone devices. This integration ensures that Optoma’s products are scalable, secure, and easier to manage for IT professionals.

[Optoma Announces Joining the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP)]

Looking ahead, Yang outlined a three-year vision to transform Optoma into a global technology powerhouse. Central to this strategy is the delivery of intelligent, trustworthy products that aim to "impress, amaze and move" its users.

Yang outlined a roadmap comprising three tenets. AI Integration: Exploring how AI can enhance collaboration, communication, and professional efficiency. Simplified UX: Prioritizing user experience to make deployment and management seamless for system integrators, IT administrators, and end users. Ecosystem Expansion: Moving beyond standalone hardware to develop a broader, more value-driven ecosystem.

Under Yang’s leadership, Optoma is positioning itself to become an essential partner for its customers, delivering a future defined by intelligent, interconnected technology solutions.

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Watch the full interview.