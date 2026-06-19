New Optoma CEO on Strategy Behind Joining MDEP and Vision for Next Three Years
Exclusive interview with Optoma’s new CEO on how the company is evolving from standalone hardware to intelligent, integrated ecosystems.
Following the announcement at InfoComm 2026 that Optoma had joined the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP) community, Group CEO Mark Yang sat down with AV Technology Content Director Cindy Davis to discuss the pivotal milestone and his strategic vision for the company.
Watch the full interview below.
By aligning Optoma’s visual solutions with the Microsoft security and management framework, the company aims to better serve the evolving needs of the enterprise market. Yang emphasized that today’s customers require visual solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing IT environments, shifting away from the limitations of standalone devices. This integration ensures that Optoma’s products are scalable, secure, and easier to manage for IT professionals.
[Optoma Announces Joining the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP)]
Looking ahead, Yang outlined a three-year vision to transform Optoma into a global technology powerhouse. Central to this strategy is the delivery of intelligent, trustworthy products that aim to "impress, amaze and move" its users.
Yang outlined a roadmap comprising three tenets. AI Integration: Exploring how AI can enhance collaboration, communication, and professional efficiency. Simplified UX: Prioritizing user experience to make deployment and management seamless for system integrators, IT administrators, and end users. Ecosystem Expansion: Moving beyond standalone hardware to develop a broader, more value-driven ecosystem.
Under Yang’s leadership, Optoma is positioning itself to become an essential partner for its customers, delivering a future defined by intelligent, interconnected technology solutions.
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Watch the full interview.
Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.