Road to ISE 2020: Bose Professional

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2020.

(Image credit: Bose Professional)

Q&A with Martin Bodley, Director of Emerging Business, Bose Professional

Q: Why ISE 2020?

Martin Bodley: ISE is an incredibly efficient use of our time—where else would you be able to spend four days out of the office and be able to reconnect with key people while building new relationships? For Bose Professional, ISE is an ideal opportunity to share our latest offerings while learning from our partners and the increasing number of end users that are attending the show. These conversations enable us to deliver a deeper breadth of products and more complete solutions, and this year won’t be any different—we’ve got some exciting news for ISE 2020.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

MB: Everyone has been talking about cloud-based conferencing and collaboration technology like Google Hangouts, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom, and how best to integrate these capabilities into the workplace. I’m looking forward to seeing evidence of this acceleration through new product and service offerings and the hardware/software partnership programs that will support this growth.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

MB: Bose Professional is a group of passionate technology nerds committed to solving problems in efficient yet creative ways. Bose Pro provides integrators with more than an audio device to be used in a system. We provide solutions that are both easy to use and have a completeness in their offering, from an intuitive and fast installation to its management toolset available. This affords integrators the solution needed that is installed quickly and offers the features and capabilities their customers want—saving the integrator time and helping their business succeed.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

MB: Bose Professional understands what IT and technology managers are accountable for. We provide best-in-class solutions for those managers where “good enough” audio quality is no longer enough. Our management tools provide the metrics that will help them gain greater efficiency and get more done, plus the system ease of use required regardless of the room size and how it’s used. From our Installed Sound Expansion offering to understanding how the workplace is changing, we’re so excited about ISE 2020. We look forward to seeing everyone in February and the chance to share our latest endeavors and discussing key industry trends.

