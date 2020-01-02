Road to ISE 2020: Christie Digital

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2020.

(Image credit: Christie Digital)

Q&A with Miles Donovan, Senior EMEA Channel Development Manager, Christie.

Q: Why ISE 2020?

MILES DONOVAN: ISE is all about integrated technology, and so is Christie. Christie’s products are designed to work together to create a seamless experience. At ISE, we will show current and prospective customers how we can help them create the best shared experiences leveraging our wide array of technology solutions.

From laser projection and Christie MicroTiles LED, to content management and processing, Christie works together with our customers and our partners to create experiences that wow audiences. We are looking forward to exhibiting at ISE, because it gives us a chance to bring together our entire suite of solutions in an exciting way and show it to a broad audience all in one place.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

MD: We expect to see the continued evolution of projection in a range of applications. In the Christie booth, we’ll be showcasing our range of RGB laser projectors, including our award-winning Christie Roadie 4K40-RGB projector, which we are showing at ISE for the first time.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

MD: Christie’s range of technology works together seamlessly – from projectors and video walls to processing and content management. Because of this, we’re able to partner with integrators to provide solutions for some of the most unique and challenging projects. At ISE, Christie will demonstrate our suite of solutions designed to seamlessly work together to provide incredible end-user experiences in a wide range of scenarios. large and small.

Christie will debut its Roadie 4K40-RGB projector at ISE 2020. (Image credit: Christie)

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

MD: We’re going to have some exciting demonstrations on the Christie stand, including a race track experience using Christie Pandoras Box, and a live projection mapping exhibit powered by our award-winning Christie Mystique and HS Series 1DLP projectors.

ISE featured products, including our new product introductions, will create a new vision for tech managers, showing them how they can push technology to the limit and create experiences they never imagined.

To learn more, visit Christie at Hall 1, Stand H70 at ISE 2020.

