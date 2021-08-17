As some of you know, I began my AV career managing tradeshows and events at Peerless-AV, and eventually running its marketing department. Frankly, I took the job because it was eight stop signs from my house and that sounded like a great commute.

My career has allowed me to travel all around the world, something I’d never dreamed I’d be doing. I’ve been fortunate enough to see all of the major U.S. cities at tradeshows like InfoComm and CEDIA Expo, and I’ve even gone global for tradeshows like ISE in Amsterdam. Throughout all these work adventures, I’ve discovered that no matter where you are, there’s no place like home. And I’m not talking about home as in where you reside—I mean home as in the world of pro AV. No matter where I’ve been, as long as my #AVTweeps are around, I’ve felt at home with family.

So, family, it’s with mixed emotions that I wrap up my time at Systems Contractor News. It’s been an amazing four years, and I’m so grateful for the opportunities Future (publisher of SCN) has afforded me—from producing the magazine to creating engaging events to traveling the world with my AV fam. But none of these accomplishments would have been possible without the love and support of you, our readers. Thank you for allowing me to share your thoughts and stories, and for giving me new perspectives on each and every topic we discuss.

I leave SCN in the very capable hands of our team—like our content manager, Katie Makal—who will ensure you continue to receive top-quality pro AV news and stories.

As I move on to my next adventure, I assure you that the SCN family (and that includes you, dear reader!) will always have a special place in my heart. Please stop and say “hello” at the next AV event, because AV is our home, and there’s no place like it.