InfoComm Inspo: Peerless-AV

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're getting inspired by InfoComm 2019 exhibitors and learning what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they'll show in their booths.

Brian McClimans

Q&A with Brian McClimans, Vice President of Sales, Americas and APAC, Peerless-AV.

Q: What about InfoComm inspires you?

Brian McClimans: InfoComm is one of those shows that you cannot miss and you can find inspiration everywhere you look. In bringing together the largest global audience showcasing the latest and greatest innovations in the AV space, the show never disappointments. For me, I find inspiration not only among my team and the new solutions that we are consistently introducing at Peerless-AV, but also what our software and hardware partners are developing. Having the opportunity to see this in person and thinking of creative ways that we can join our solutions to make something truly beneficial for customers is definitely exciting.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

BM: Earlier in the year, it was announced that hospitality and retail would play a larger role at this year's show. At Peerless-AV, we have identified both of these areas as key growth potentials for us. Digital signage is reaching a tipping point in these sectors, where it is now common to see self-serve kiosks and interactive displays in hotel lobbies and rooms. I am excited to see how other manufacturers are addressing these verticals and what is most important to brands and tech managers in these spaces. I'm eager to have the opportunity to meet with them at the show and see what new technology is being created to benefit customers and brands.

Peerless-AV's Video Wall and Interactive Kiosks in a hospitality Setting

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

BM: At Peerless-AV, we place a large emphasis on the usability of our solutions—from all-in-one kiosks, to mounts with advanced adjustability, to outdoor displays that require no maintenance. In working with integrators, we are able to consistently refine our solutions to make them as easy as possible to install. This is why we offer our Certified Installer Training Program, where we provide courses in mounts, kiosks, menu boards, outdoor displays, LED solutions, and more to aid integrators in learning best practices for installing our solutions. We also provide online configurators for kiosks, mounts, and LED video walls that help integrators in designing solutions. We consider integrators a key partner for us and value their feedback on our solutions so we can always offer the best for them and our end users.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

BM: The goal of our booth is to paint a picture for tech managers, giving them a vision and taste of what we can do for them. We support a wide range of verticals and have a number of interesting applications as examples of our work. We are the Official TV Wall Mount & Outdoor TV Provider for Forbes Travel Guide. We also have been named the Official Digital Display Partner for MiLB. These two key partnerships show the quality of our solutions and offer a visual of what we can do. From hospitality to education, to entertainment, to corporate, we are eager to work with tech managers that are seeking an innovative solution to meet their needs.

