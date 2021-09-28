InfoComm 21 Inspo: Listen Technologies

Listen Technologies discusses InfoComm 2021 trends and what attendees can expect to see in their booth.

In our series of #InfoCommInspo blogs, we're getting inspired by InfoComm 2021 exhibitors and learning what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they'll show in their booths.

Q&A with Sam Nord, vice president of global sales at Listen Technologies

Sam Nord, vice president of global sales at Listen Technologies (Image credit: Listen Technologies)

Q: What about InfoComm inspires you?

Sam Nord: The face-to-face interactions with our clients, whether integrators, consultants, or end users, inspire us. These opportunities to connect and learn how they utilize our solutions in real-world scenarios provide the most valuable insight into how we can continue to deliver the best solutions and improve the customer experience. Having customers truly experience our solutions in a real environment and realizing, "Oh, this would solve this problem for me here and that challenge for me there," is always a treat.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

SN: Technology for hybrid work environments and/or products and solutions that assist with keeping business moving forward while maintaining health and safety protocols.

[ Listen Technologies Launches ListenTALK 2.0 ]

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

SN: Listen Technologies solutions enrich people's lives and deliver precise, personalized audio to end users, but we also understand and aim to meet the needs of our integrator partners. Integrators know we provide exceptional support, innovative solutions, reliable products and ease of integration.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

SN: Our development teams are constantly innovating to improve and streamline the experience from system maintenance to the customer experience. Our solutions ensure that everyone can have an inclusive experience in a wide array of environments.

To learn more, visit Listen Technologies in Booth 3155 at InfoComm 2021.

InfoComm is giving our readers a free Exhibit Hall pass to the show! Use VIP Code "FUTURE" to redeem your free pass. Click here to register.

For the latest show updates, visit our InfoComm 2021 hub.