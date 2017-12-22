[VIDEO] AV/IT Weekly Update: Cloud Solutions by AMX by Harman, Barco, Crestron, Kramer Control

Berry Center AV operator Alesia Hendley puts the news in context for AV professionals in the AV/IT Weekly Update video series. This week, learn about cloud-based AV systems by AMX by Harman, Barco, Crestron, & Kramer.
AMX by Harman Rapid Project Maker
www.amx.com
Barco Overture
www.barco.com
Crestron .AV Framework
www.crestron.com
Kramer Control
https://control.kramerav.com/
