[VIDEO] AV/IT Weekly Update: Cloud Solutions by AMX by Harman, Barco, Crestron, Kramer Control

Berry Center AV operator Alesia Hendley puts the news in context for AV professionals in the AV/IT Weekly Update video series. This week, learn about cloud-based AV systems by AMX by Harman, Barco, Crestron, & Kramer.

AMX by Harman Rapid Project Maker

www.amx.com

Barco Overture

www.barco.com

Crestron .AV Framework

www.crestron.com

Kramer Control

https://control.kramerav.com/



