New SoundTube Speakers Operate On Dante

SoundTube Entertainment has announced availability of in-ceiling and surface-mount speakers that operate on the Dante networking platform, including unique Master speakers that allow the connection of non-Dante speakers on the network. Four SoundTube IPD in-ceiling models and one surface-mount speaker are now available, along with two Master IPD4 speakers. Additional speaker models are slated to be added to the system in the future.

SoundTube’s system not only permits individual setup of speakers, it provides proprietary 40 watts (with the SoundTube STNet Switch) per channel PoE to any STNet speaker on the system. The speakers can also be connected and powered by standard PoE plus and PoE switches. The category cable which connects each SoundTube IPD speaker to the SoundTube STNet-Switch provides the signal, speaker power and report-back information; speakers are self-monitoring and report voice coil, amplifier and overheating issues. Each speaker in an STNet system can be part of a zone or can be in its own zone. Because configuration of each speaker is done through software, no re-wiring is required if the system requirements change.

A Dante system controller DSP is connected to the STNet Switch via one of the two provided gigabit Ethernet ports. Up to 16 speakers may be connected directly via one STNet Switch; switches may be linked via a second gigabit Ethernet port for expansion of the system. Any Dante-enabled controller DSP will work with the STNet switch. (CobraNet is still supported as well.)

Further simplifying system management is SoundTube’s speaker monitoring software that can keep track of all STNet IP-capable speakers in a system. The software graphically indicates groups of speakers; if a problem occurs in a speaker within a group, the group will be highlighted on the system manager’s screen. Clicking on the group of speakers will bring up the information for the group and will identify the speaker that is having an issue.

In addition to the standard IPD speaker models, SoundTube offers IPD4 Master speakers, individual Dante-enabled speakers in the STNet system which can power up to three additional non-IP speakers. Each IPD4 speaker can be broken down into 2 channels to provide a versatile, more economical solution for room coverage. IPD4 speakers are matched in a system with standard passive SoundTube speakers of the same type. All IPD4 speakers come in both an active and a passive version.

“With the addition of installed (in-ceiling and surface-mount) speakers to the ever-expanding family of Dante-enabled products, integrators can now manage virtually every part of an AV system and can quickly wire components together with category cable,” said Ken Hecht, MSE Audio VP of R&D. "Signals have very low latency and the speakers offer maximum clarity and intelligiblity through SoundTube’s proprietary high-frequency dispersion technologies. Also, because all signal management is done at a centralized location, this type of speaker system offers integrators a future proof design. As customer needs change, routing can be updated by the integrators through software instead of rewiring. By managing a system of this type for clients, integrators can not only add to their revenue stream, they can fix problems with the systems quickly, possibly even before the client is aware there is a problem – thus ensuring client satisfaction and positive referrals for future business. SoundTube’s Dante speakers bring simplicity in signal distribution – and management – of speakers to a new level.”

SoundTube’s Dante speakers will be demonstrated on stand 3-C87 at ISE 2017.