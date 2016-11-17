Matrox C900 Certified with DigiSHOW Digital Signage Software

Matrox Graphics and FUTURESoftware have announced that the Matrox C900 nine-output graphics card has been tested and demonstrated as compatible with the DigiSHOW digital signage platform.

“FUTURESoftware is pleased to announce that our premier digital signage software, DigiSHOW, has been rigorously tested on the new C900 hardware and fully supports its advanced features, including native resolution per screen and bezel control,” said Chris Fulton, CEO and founder of FUTURESoftware. “Now, for the first time from a single card and DigiSHOW, nine screens can be run as a single canvas with multiple tiles of images, videos including 4K, HTML5, and animation including windowed PowerPoint.”

The Matrox C900 is the world’s first single-slot PCI Express® x16 graphics card that can drive nine displays at resolutions of up to 1920x1200 @60Hz per output. Designed to power 3x3 or 9x1 video walls, C900 can deliver applications across one ultra-large desktop, making it ideal for digital signage installations in retail, corporate, entertainment, and hospitality environments as well as control room video wall solutions in security, process control, and transportation.

Key Features of Matrox C900:

“Matrox’s new award winning C900 card brings new levels of performance and space utilization when creating 3x3 video walls,” said Fulton. “C900 and DigiSHOW is an essential consideration where high-quality 3x3 digital signage is required.”

The C900's single-slot design and low power consumption (75W) offer digital signage and video wall vendors simpler integration and a lower cost of ownership.

Matrox C900 is a PCI Express® 3.0 x16 graphics card with 4GB of memory that supports nine displays at a maximum resolution of 1920x1200 per display or a total desktop resolution of 5760x3600 in a 3x3 display configuration. More displays can be supported by pairing two C900 cards in a system to power an 18-screen video wall. The board-to-board framelock feature ensures synchronization of all displays. C900 features nine mini-HDMI connectors, supports digital audio through HDMI, and is DirectX® 12 and OpenGL® 4.4 compliant.