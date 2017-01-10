Control Hardware Remote for Element Series and Symphony I/O Mk II Interfaces Now Available

Apogee Electronics has announced the availability of Apogee Control, a hardware remote control accessory designed for their Symphony I/O Mk II* and Element Series Thunderbolt interfaces. With Apogee Control, you gain lightning access to input and output levels using the large Symphony-inspired Control knob and 3 control knob focus buttons, plus immediate access to a wide range of functions using the 8 user-configurable buttons.

Apogee Control Hardware Remote connects directly to your Mac using a simple USB cable. Apogee Control is sold as a separate accessory and is now available from authorized Apogee dealers worldwide for $195 USD.

*Symphony I/O Mk II compatibility expected March 2017

The Element Series

Apogee’s Element 24, 46 and 88 are Thunderbolt audio I/O boxes for Mac. The Element Series takes the best of cutting-edge Apogee gear like Symphony I/O Mk II, Ensemble Thunderbolt and Groove and puts it into simple form factors. With streamlined hardware features and advanced software control, the Element series delivers ultimate recording quality and performance at unprecedented prices.

The Symphony I/O Mk II

Symphony I/O Mk II is a multi-channel audio interface featuring Apogee’s newest flagship AD/DA conversion, modular I/O (up to 32 inputs and outputs), intuitive touchscreen display and optional world-class microphone preamps. Designed to deliver professional sound quality for audio recording, mixing and mastering, Symphony I/O Mk II is the ultimate music production centerpiece for any modern studio. The new Symphony I/O Mk II comes with direct connectivity to one of three different platforms – Thunderbolt™, Pro Tools® HD or Waves SoundGrid® network.

Apogee Control Highlights:

• Hardware remote accessory for Symphony I/O Mk II and Element series I/O interfaces

• Sold separately

• Symphony-inspired Control Knob plus Input, Headphones and Speaker control knob focus buttons for lightning access to input and output levels.

• 8 user-assignable buttons offer a wide variety of functions:

• Analog Input control - input type, 48V, soft limit, group, polarity

• Analog Output control - mute, dim, sum to mono, speaker set selection, reference level

• Engage Talkback

• Launch Control software app

• Connects to Mac with supplied USB cable

• Compatible with Symphony I/O Mk II, Element 24, Element 46 and Element 88 audio interfaces

Pricing: $195 USD

Availability: Now Shipping Worldwide