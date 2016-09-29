Atlona's Integrated 4K Collaboration System for Use With Cloud-Based Conferencing Services is Now Shipping

Atlona isnow shipping its AT-UHD-HDVS-300-KIT, the industry’s first HDBaseT™-equipped collaboration system that provides 4K AV switching, USB and HDMI extension, and system control for PC-based conferencing using Skype for Business®, WebEx®, and GoToMeeting® cloud services. The new two-piece system, which strengthens the company’s standing in the collaboration solutions market, is the industry’s first to enable a single category cable connection between a conferencing hub and a 4K display together with a USB-equipped video conferencing camera, greatly simplifying system design, installation, and daily use.

“This is a simple, elegant solution that eliminates a kluge of components and cabling that complicate system design, degrade reliability, and confuse users,” said Joshua Castro, Atlona product manager. “One key innovation is using HDBaseT to carry video from a display-mounted camera back to a hub that supports PC-based conferencing codecs. As a result, wecan use just one category cable between the hub and the display and camera. Integrators are looking for this degree of simplicity in systems that support Skype and other PC-based cloud conferencing services.”

The AT-UHD-HDVS-300-KIT consists of the AT-UHD-HDVS-300-TX, which serves as the conferencing hub, video switch, and HDBaseT transmitter, and the AT-UHD-HDVS-300-RX, which receives the HDBaseT signal and delivers an HDMI signal to the display. The kit extends AV, Ethernet, control, and USB, and includes a USB hub at both the transmitter and receiver. For the AT-UHD-HDVS-300-RX, USB connectivity is ideal for carrying camera video back to the hub. Additionally, a local HDMI input is available on the receiver.

“Our hub provides inputs for HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, and USB microphone, as well as for USB peripherals. Our receiver, co-located with the display, provides inputs to support a USB camera, such as one of the latest generation PTZ models for video conferencing. This new kit is going to have a lot integrators taking a long, hard look at Atlona for their huddle space solutions,” added Castro.

The AT-UHD-HDVS-300-KIT is compatible with sources and displays up to 4K/UHD @ 60 Hz with 4:2:0 chroma subsampling. Automatic input selection allows for hands-free transitions between presenters, and integrated display control enables automatic display on/off control as well as volume adjustment from the AT-UHD-HDVS-300-TX. The kit supports TCP/IP and RS-232 control for compatibility with advanced control systems, and it supports the Atlona Management System (AMS), which enables remote access for product configuration, troubleshooting, and system updates.

The AT-UHD-HDVS-300-KIT is currently available with a suggested end-user price of $1899.99 (US).

For more info, visit http://www.atlona.com.