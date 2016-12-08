Atlona Introduces Flagship 4K Matrix for Advanced Videoconferencing, Presentation, and Education Use

Adding a new member at the top of its line of commercial market AV matrix switchers, Atlona introduced the AT-UHD-CLSO-840, a versatile eight-input, four-output 4K HDMI and HDBaseT switcher designed for applications including videoconferencing, multi-screen presentations, and divisible room installations often specified for classroom, corporate or hospitality environments.

The new matrix is equipped with five HDMI and three HDBaseT inputs, two HDMI outputs, and two HDBaseT outputs. It is envisioned for use in a variety of meeting room settings, such as videoconferencing suites requiring at least three independent outputs for connections to displays and a conferencing codec. Its audio capabilities include an independent 8x4 audio matrix using audio de-embedded from the video sources with matrix switching to four balanced, analog audio outputs. There are also four analog audio inputs, each dedicated to embedding content onto a corresponding video output.

“The CLSO-840 is our response to many partner and integrator requests for a powerful, four-output 4K matrix needed in videoconferencing, distance learning, and training rooms,” said Steve Kolta, product manager at Atlona. “At the same time, we made integrating complex video matrix systems easy by creating a matrix that works with our HDVS-200 and UHD-EX Series for remote input switching and HDBaseT extension.”

Other advanced features on the CLSO-840 include PoE on the HDBaseT inputs and outputs, allowing use of Atlona UHD-EX Series or HDVS-200 Series HDBaseT transmitters and receivers, and eliminating the need for separate power supplies for remote components. All HDBaseT inputs and outputs allow transmission distances up to 100 meters (330 feet).

The new matrix includes a LAN connection for IP-based control, including configuration and monitoring via Atlona Management System (AMS) software, available to customers via free download. It can extend Ethernet from a control processor, and features IP to RS-232 translation for converting TCP/IP commands to RS-232. This provides the flexibility of extending TCP/IP or RS-232 control to remote devices over HDBaseT.

Audio output on each channel has independent volume control and five-band equalization. The matrix also provides HDCP management, enabling Apple sources to perform properly when used in teleconferencing systems.