AMX by HARMAN Debuts Rapid Project Maker v3.0

HARMAN Professional Solutions has announced AMX Rapid Project Maker v3.0, offering new enhancements to the cloud-based configuration tool. Featuring a redesigned HTML 5 interface and a new enhanced and intuitive touch panel UI, RPM v3.0 allows users to simplify AV configuration and installation in huddle spaces, meeting rooms, executive boardrooms, classrooms, lecture theaters and more.

“Businesses and universities need an easier way to configure, deploy and commission standard collaboration spaces without the hassle and expense of custom AV programming,” said Justin Kennedy, product manager, Software, HARMAN Professional Solutions. “AMX Rapid Project Maker v3.0 offers powerful enhancements that simplify more than just configuration, with comprehensive tools that will guide users throughout the commissioning process from start to finish.”

Since its release in 2012, AMX Rapid Project Maker configuration software has continued to expand in capabilities, simplifying the deployment of AV room systems for thousands of customers worldwide. As the Industry’s first cloud-based configuration tool for simplified configuration of collaboration spaces, RPM enables integrators, AV/IT technicians and AV/IT support teams to configure AMX control and switching devices without having to learn custom programming.

New Features in Rapid Project Maker v3.0