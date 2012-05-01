On the Road to InfoComm: Part 2 by Sue Horwitz

I am feeling very audio today. And today’s coverage takes me back to where I got started — Colorado.

Studio Six Digital

Audio Apps for Iphones and Ipads. AudioTools is a test & measurement app. They now have an app for SMAART as well as interfaces for phantom powered mic input, digital audio output, internal battery. Cool stuff for AV Techs.

Elite Core Audio

Cables, Snakes, Personal Mixers, Flight Cases and Microphones is what Elite Core offers. They have user reviews on their site and seem to be popular with Houses of Worship.

VueAudio

This new company is lead by well-known innovators in professional sound. It seems as though they are innovating with Truextent beryllium for advanced acoustic applications. If you are involved with professional sound, they’ll be showing three new loudspeakers.