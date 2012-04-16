NAB Day 1: Live from Las Vegas

Stay up to date with broadcasting and professional AV news with the NAB Show Daily News, a sister publication of AV Technology. The official daily newspaper of the NAB Show keeps you up to date with the innovations and events happening throughout the show. You can also read today’s issue on your iPad by downloading the free app. For additional coverage from NAB Show Daily News, visit nabshowdaily.com.

Day 1 News

Convention Embraces Multiplatform World

This year’s NAB Show cements the show's transition from an over-the-air broadcast-centric show to one that's shining a spotlight on the entire professional media industry.

'It's a Great Time to Be a Broadcaster'

Smith shares thoughts on issues and the show.

Increasing Revenue With 5D

Filmmaker James Cameron and acclaimed cinematographer Vince Pace, co-chairmen of Cameron|Pace reveal the strategies and details behind 5D productions.

Technology, Artistry Enhance Filmmaking

The Creative Master Series Conference brings together an impressive list of major participants in the feature film, episodic television, advertising and online communities.

HD Radio Sees Promise of Mobile

The system pairs HD Radio broadcasts with the phone's data channel to deliver features.

Newsrooms Revamp to Stay Local

The traditional tagline of "First, Live, Local" will remain relevant in the digital world.

Smart TVs Getting Smarter Tech

At the end of 2011, MagnaGlobal estimated there were approximately 5.4 million smart TVs.

TV Spectrum Auction Authorized

Legislation authorizes the Federal Communications Commission to "encourage" broadcast licensees to "relinquish voluntarily some or all of [their] licensed spectrum usage rights."

Creators, Distributors, Advertisers Find Hot Spot

In the growing multiplatform realm of many screens, it's more about content and content rights than ever before.

Providers Tap Growing Mobile Audience

Nearly 60 percent of all new phones sold at the end of 2011 were smartphones.