D-Tools Opens New Online Store

Concord, CA--D-Tools recently launched a new online store for users of D-Tools’ System Integrator software.

This new online resource will provide D-Tools’ new and existing customers with an additional channel for purchasing products and services.

D-Tools online store provides users with easy access to purchase D-Tools software and services such as Estimator, training, data subscription, and per-incident support. With these products now available online, users can now make purchases without having to contact sales, saving them time, according to the company. The store facilitates an easy checkout process and accepts PayPal as a means of payment. Users will also have access to exclusive online discounts and coupons that are updated frequently. The new store is located at www.d-tools.com/store.

“We are pleased to be able to provide this additional channel for some of our base products and services,” said Tim Bigoness, VP of sales and marketing for D-Tools. “Our sales approach is very consultative - it is critical for us to understand our customers’ business processes in order to be able to recommend the right configuration of our software solution, and this absolutely requires a relationship between our sales team and customers �� but for some of our ancillary products and services we want to be able to make it as easy as possible for our customers to get what they need quickly and efficiently.”