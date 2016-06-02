Zigen Introduces Uncompressed 4K 600mhz Over IP

The What: Zigen Corporation will formally introduce its IP-Logic at InfoComm 2016.

The What Else: Designed and engineered in the US, the Zigen IP-Logic delivers uncompressed 4K 600MHz with 4:4:4 8-bit colorspace, and supports HDMI 2.0, HDCP 2.2, and HDR video resolutions. It also delivers broadcast quality up-scaling and downscaling; colorspace and frame-rate conversion; multi-source video compositing; audio embedding and de-embedding; audio down-mixing and re-sampling; and video-splitting and bezel correction.

“Our customers look to Zigen for well-developed products that deliver to the promised performance standards of the AV industry”, said Ed Dellalyan, president and founder of Zigen Corporation. “With the industry moving toward IP video products, our job is to make sure our integrators and customers achieve the experience the video industry has promised.”

The Bottom Line: Set for full release later in the summer, Zigen will display the new IP-Logic at InfoComm 2016 (booth C10946).

A new dealer program is also being unveiled, and all relevant information will be on hand at the show.