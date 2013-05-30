Gefen Ultra HD 4K Solutions

Gefen is showing a selection of products supporting Ultra HD 4K resolutions, just in time for the arrival of 4K displays equipped to handle Ultra HD signal processing.

Seven new products in the ToolBox line include splitters for HDMI, which send AV to multiple displays, and matrix/switchers for HDMI, which access multiple sources with matrix switching to one or more displays. All of these new products include backwards compatibility with 1080p or 2K resolutions.