Gefen Ultra HD 4K Solutions

Gefen is showing a selection of products supporting Ultra HD 4K resolutions, just in time for the arrival of 4K displays equipped to handle Ultra HD signal processing.
Seven new products in the ToolBox line include splitters for HDMI, which send AV to multiple displays, and matrix/switchers for HDMI, which access multiple sources with matrix switching to one or more displays. All of these new products include backwards compatibility with 1080p or 2K resolutions.
- Three new Gefen ToolBox Splitters for 4K Ultra HD offer 1:2, 1:4, and 1:8 distributions for HDMI. Resolutions up to 4K can be delivered to all connected displays at the same time with support for HDCP. All three splitters are wall-mountable and in black or white enclosures that allow a convenient and easy installation near the source or behind the connected displays.
- Three new Gefen ToolBox Switchers for 4K Ultra HD come in 4x1, 4x2, and 6x2 configurations. The 4x1 Switcher gives access to four sources using one display with the ability to switch between all sources. The 4x2 Matrix Switcher gives access to four sources using two switchable, independent displays. The 6x2 Matrix Switcher gives access to six sources using two switchable, independent displays. All include Gefen FST (Fast Switching Technology) to eliminate switching delays and improve the HDCP authentication process when handling protected content.
- Gefen will also show a new Gefen ToolBox Extender for 4K Ultra HD, delivering resolutions up to 4K along with RS-232 and bi-directional IR using one fiber optic cable. Long distances up to 1,000 feet can be reached using this sender/receiver system along with a single fiber optic cable terminated in SC. Wall or desktop-mounting enclosures allow maximum flexibility when installing the products.