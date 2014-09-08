Yorktel Hires to Boost Telehealth Ops

Yorktelhas made two executive hires thatwill "enhance its ability to serve the growing Telehealth market." "The addition of Peter McLain and James Custer to the Yorktel team is very exciting, as they each bring a unique expertise and pedigree that will play a critical role in Yorktel's expanding healthcare focus," said Ron Gaboury, Yorktel CEO.
Peter McLain and James Custer
- Gaboury continued, "Ours is truly a unique opportunity as Yorktel is one of the very few service providers with the combination of 29 years of dedicated video conferencing expertise and in depth, comprehensive service offerings. We can help healthcare delivery systems design, implement and manage secure and robust Telehealth networks locally, regionally and globally. Whether their needs include live interaction telemedicine, mobile or fixed patient/clinician telemedicine endpoints, peripheral medical diagnostic devices, work flow encounter management, round-the-clock call center and service support, cloud hosting, or managed service of their entire system, Yorktel is the single source partner offering end-to-end solutions."
- As Yorktel vice president of Telehealth, Peter McLain is charged with leading Yorktel's Telehealth solutions. Peter has more than fifteen years experience in healthcare IT, and comes to Yorktel from Rubbermaid Healthcare, where he served as national sales manager for Telemedicine, as well as Telemedicine development manager. Before landing at Rubbermaid, Peter was vice president of business development for CPort Solutions, preceded by ten years in executive sales management representing medical devices and software solutions from Johnson & Johnson, DePuy, Zimmer, and other manufacturers.
- "I had the pleasure of forging a strategic partnership with Yorktel while at Rubbermaid Healthcare. During the process, I discovered tremendous expertise and capabilities at Yorktel that are greatly needed to help health delivery systems build out their Telehealth networks. Now that I have joined the Yorktel team, I look forward to establishing Yorktel as the premier technology and service partner in the Telehealth market," said McLain.
- As program manager for Telehealth, James Custer will lead business development, product strategy and operational implementation initiatives for Yorktel in the telehealth space. James, whose expertise transcends both AV and telemedicine, previously served as senior engineer and technical professional services manager at Rubbermaid Healthcare, where he was instrumental in developing Rubbermaid's entire fleet of telemedicine products. He has twelve years of experience serving in sales engineering, project management, operations, and manufacturing roles at four different AV integration and service companies. James is also a retired Sergeant Major in the U.S. Army, having served in both Afghanistan and Iraq.
- Yorktel continues to expand its Telehealth portfolio, which includes video communications for collaborative diagnostics between doctors and remote specialists. Yorktel has added a variety of telemedicine and telepresence mobile carts and wall mounted systems which connect doctors, specialists and clinicians to where the patient is - whether in a hospital, clinic or residential facility. Yorktel is also adapting its VideoKiosks, virtual visit services, customized robotic delivery, video wall solutions, and media service to the healthcare environment as well.
- Professional services, video management, support expertise, and cutting-edge technology are the cornerstones of Yorktel's award-winning approach to video managed services, and how Yorktel makes complicated simple.