YCD Multimedia Receives 2015 Best of Manhattan Award

YCD Multimedia has been selected for the 2015 Best of Manhattan Award in the Digital Signage Software category by the Manhattan Award Program.

After more than a decade based in the New York City borough, YCD has serviced customers from Times Square to Wall Street with digital signage solutions that make a statement, get brands recognized, and engage audiences.



Each year, the Manhattan Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and community. These exceptional companies help make the Manhattan area a great place to live, work, and play. Various sources of information are gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category.



"We are pleased YCD has been recognized in the digital signage software category," said Sam Losar, CEO of YCD Multimedia. "The entire YCD team is passionate about delivering the best possible solution and level of service to our customers both in Manhattan and around the globe. We proudly accept the Manhattan Award and are honored to have been selected."



The 2015 Manhattan Award Program focused on quality, not quantity. Winners were determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Manhattan Award Program and data provided by third parties.