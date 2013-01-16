Harman Mixing with Professionals Tour Hits Alexandria

Harman’s Soundcraft is kicking off 2013 with new dates for its popular “Mixing with Professionals” (MwP) series, starting with two sessions in Alexandria, VA on Wednesday, February 6.

James Lawrenson.

Hosting the sessions will be James Lawrenson, front of house engineer for Foster the People and a Soundcraft Vi6 user. The sessions will be held at the headquarters of AV rental & staging company Audio Visual Actions, Inc. (AVA),

Lawrenson will provide formal training on the Soundcraft Vi Series consoles while discussing his experiences working with Soundcraft equipment. Participants will be given a USB stick so they can save their settings and take them on the road for their next gig, or continue working on their settings using the Soundcraft Virtual Vi offline editor, which is available free on the Soundcraft website.

“The sessions in Portland were hugely successful and it was definitely worthwhile to share my experiences of using Soundcraft consoles in my work with Foster the People,” Lawrenson said. “I believe there is no better way to learn technology than through hands-on training with professionals who are out there in the field, working with the technology every day.”

The MwP sessions will be held on February 6 at AVA at 5641-C General Washington Drive, Alexandria, VA 22312.