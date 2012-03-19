PreSonus and Hyperactive Exhibit at Musikmesse

The Hyperactive booth at Frankfurt Musikmesse will feature PreSonus hosting a roster of artists demonstrating the newest products and technologies.

A sampling of the artists appearing at Stand B56 in Hall 5.1:

Wireless Mixing Now - with the PreSonus All-Stars, featuring:

--- Justin Spence - PreSonus Product Specialist

--- David "Fingers" Haynes - Trigger drums

--- Chris LeBlanc - Guitar and vocals

--- Alvin Mills - Bass

--- Special guests: Bassist Steve Bailey, Bassist Lydia Van Der Meer

Each day at 10:30, 12:00 and 15:00; Wed and Sat at 16:30; Thursday and Friday at 17:15

Making a great pop record with Studio One

-- Luc Mourinet (Ruff & Jam) - Grammy-nominated producer whose credits include Robbie Williams, Amy Winehouse, The Killers, and more

--- Rodney Orpheus - Producer, musician, technologist

Each day at 12:45; Wed at 15:45; Thursday and Friday at 16:30

Making great dance music with Studio One

--- Producer Jan Drapala (Amplitudes Records, J & B Project)

--- Rodney Orpheus - Producer, musician, technologist

Each day at 11:15 and 14:15

Making great guitar tracks with Ampire XT

--- Guido Bungenstock - Hamburg recording artist (David Garfield, Kosho, Uli Kusch)

Each day at 13:30

Comping and Melodyne in Studio One with Lydia

-- Jonathan Hillman - PreSonus Studio One Product Manager

-- Lydia Van Der Meer - Vocalist, Bassist

Fri and Sat at 15:45