Yamaha Takes NEXO GEO M10 Demos On the Road

The new NEXO GEO M10 line array is going on tour. The new high-output sound reinforcement system has been developed for long-throw theater and live music applications. The GEO M10 system is twice as powerful as its sister GEO M6 compact line array launched two years ago. While the M10 maintains a similar design, the larger M10 cabinet draws on structural and acoustic innovations first released in the NEXO STM Series modular line array, particularly the STM M28. During the demo, attendees will learn about the new NEXO GEO M10 AutoRig feature.

Demos will also feature NEXO STM-M28, NEXO GEO M6, and NEXO ID24.

Locations to date include:

May 2 — Eugene, OR - Location TBD

May 3 — Portland Arts Museum, Portland, OR

May 8 — LDS Conference Center, Salt Lake City, UT

May 9 — Flatirons Community Church, Lafayette, CO

May 12 — AT&T Performing Arts Center (Potter Rose Performance Hall) Dallas, TX

A date and location in Chicago, IL will be announced soon, as well as other locations and events in the near future.

To register and find out more information on the GEO M10 tour, visit yamahaca.com.