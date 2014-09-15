Yamaha Shows DBR, CBR Speakers

The What: Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems will show new additions to its portable powered and passive loudspeaker line, the DBR Series and CBR Series. The speakers will be shown at WFX 2014 in Dallas at booth #1003.

The DBR Series

The What Else: The DBR Series is the follow-up to the acclaimed DSR and DXR Series and is comprised of three new models, the DBR10, DBR12 and DBR15. The new lineup features DSP technology inherited from its predecessors, ensuring optimal performance and reliable operation.

The DBR's Class-D amplifiers deliver up to 1000W of power, achieving an impressive maximum SPL of up to 132 dB with consistent sound quality and performance. The transducers were carefully selected and thoroughly customized to perfectly match the amplifier's properties, delivering high output power with minimal distortion. Combined with an extremely accurate wide dispersion constant-directivity horn, the DBR evenly projects wide frequency sound to the outer-most edges of a coverage area.



Portable and versatile, the Yamaha DBR Series is rugged, compact, and its light-weight plastic enclosure is fitted with a sleek steel grille and ergonomic handles allowing for safe and easy transportation and setup. The new speakers also features an optimized 50° wedge angle for floor monitoring use, while the symmetrical cabinet shape of the DBR12 and DBR15 allows a “mirror-mode” configuration. All models come equipped with rigging points for installed applications, and each DBR features an easy-to-use, 2-channel onboard mixer to further maximize its versatility.

The CBR Series is the newest lineup of passive Yamaha loudspeakers that are capable of delivering high-quality sound with impressive power, while offering exceptional portability. CBR Series loudspeakers employ custom-designed transducers and tuned by precise adjustment of an internal passive network. The new models also feature a highly responsive LF unit and a protection circuit that limits excessive input to the HF driver, ensuring reliable operation even when pushed to their limit. Featuring the same versatile enclosure design as the DBR Series and equipped with fast and easy connectivity, CBR loudspeakers can deliver high-output, high-resolution sound ideal for front-of-house, floor monitoring, or rigged applications.

The Bottom Line: The new DBR Series is available now with MSRP pricing for the DBR10: $529.00, DBR12: $659.00, and DBR15: $899.00. The CBR will be available in early 2015.