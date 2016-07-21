Yamaha Professional Audio Expands Sales Force

(From left) Julian Williams, Randal Riebe, and Preston Gray of Yamaha America's Pro Audio Division



A year after Yamaha Corporation of America announced the creation of the new Professional Audio Division, the success realized in merging all of the company’s pro audio products together has necessitated the expansion of the team.

“By combining our MI Pro Audio and Steinberg products together with our Commercial Audio (CA) group, sales volume and general efficiencies gained now allow us to invest in our team, plan for succession and grow our business sustainably,” said Alan Macpherson, general manager, Yamaha Professional Audio Division.

The CIS product line has enjoyed significant growth over the past several years, according to the company, and as part of the team investment priority and future growth, two additional district managers have been hired for the CA Commercial Installation Solutions (CIS) product line: Randy Riebe and Julian Williams. By adding Preston Gray as a dedicated NEXO technical sales district manager, Yamaha Professional Audio Division will continue to strengthen its commitment to the NEXO speaker line. The three new district managers will report directly to Paul Furtkamp, director of CA sales. Williams, Riebe, and Gray all hail from the Dallas, TX area.

Williams comes to Yamaha with previous experience as a senior sales manager for Harman Professional Audio and previously Digitech Intercontinental sales for Canada and Mexico, as well as holding positions with Dobbs Stanford and Maximedia Production Group.

Riebe brings a wealth of experience in both the commercial audio and CIS business segments having held senior positions with Polycom, Tandberg, and AMX in addition to being a regular contributor/columnist for Systems Contractor News and holding several committee positions with InfoComm International.