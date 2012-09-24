PS Releases New Digital Presentation Switcher

Presentation Switchers, Inc. has released its PS553, a new digital presentation switcher with integrated microphone mixer and 4/8 Ohm, 100W amplifier.

Positioned as an extension to the company’s Series 500 line of presentation switchers, Presentation Switchers (PS) has released the PS553, a 7 slot modular digital presentation switcher with integrated microphone mixer and 100W, 4/8 ohm, Class-D amplifier. The PS553’s modular enclosure allows for field expansion, upgrade, or service without removing the enclosure from the original location. Designed for stereo or internally summed mono audio, the energy-sipping Class-D amplifier provides 50W per channel for conventional, “pro-sumer” type speakers. The microphone input, supporting balanced or unbalanced sources, is mixed over the selected input and is provided on the line level or speaker level outputs.

The PS553 is now available for delivery within standard 1 to 2 week lead times.

“Adding a microphone input to our Series 500 line of presentation switchers is a natural ‘next step’ in the growth of our multimedia solutions for classrooms and larger conference rooms,” said Phil Hale, president and CEO of Presentation Switchers. “On the other hand, our support for 4 or 8 ohm speakers was a direct result of integrator feedback. Our integrators wanted the option to support one or two speakers on either side of a primary display and those speakers are more often than not conventional 4 or 8 ohm speakers.