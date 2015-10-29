Yamaha Demos Rivage PM10 at AES and On the Road

Yamaha Professional Audio will show its new flagship Rivage PM10 Digital Audio Console at booth No. 319 and demonstrated in Room No. 1A03 throughout the AES Show in New York, October 30-November 1.

The new console is also making its way around North America for one-on-one and group demonstrations by Clair Global in Lititz, PA and Eighth Day Sound in Cleveland, OH. Demos will follow at the Parsons Expo in Boston on November 11, at Moody Church in Chicago hosted by TC Furlong on December 8, 3G Productions at the Westin in Las Vegas on December 16.



The PM10 increases the quality and versatility necessary in a live sound environment, and inherits features from previous PM Series consoles. The Hybrid Mic Pre, consisting of a newly developed Yamaha HA, along with Rupert Neve Designs Silk and Transformer emulation, provides natural sound with harmonic content.



The PM10 system is comprised of the CS-R10 control surface, DSP-R10 DSP engine, RPio622 I/O rack, three types of RY cards, and two types of HY cards to provide the flexibility to configure and ideally match the scale and functional requirements of any application.



A total of 45 plug-ins are available for creative processing, including plug-ins created in collaboration with Rupert Neve Designs, TC Electronic, and Eventide.