Visionary Solutions Partners with Video River Networks

Visionary Solutions has formed a new partnership with Video River Networks, a supplier of digital entertainment and in-room control functionality through proprietary IPTV set-top boxes.

The partnership forms an alliance to market and implement best-of-class encoding solutions in the hospitality market worldwide.

The combined offering of interoperable solutions includes Visionary Solutions' AVN series of MPEG and H.264 encoding hardware with Video River Networks' IP3000 set-top boxes. This caters to customers requiring high-quality SD and HD video services without the need for enriched Internet browsing capabilities or large CPU requirements.

The encoder is also combined with the Video River Networks' IP6000 set-top box, available with Linux or Microsoft Windows operating systems, to meet the needs of customers requiring robust Internet browsing, rich video and graphics capabilities, and added processing capabilities for in-room control programs. Together, the combined technology provides users with an end-to-end solution for IP video delivery.

"We're extremely happy to partner with Visionary Solutions to offer reliable, end-to-end IPTV solutions to the hospitality market," said Doug Saathoff, president of Video River Networks. "Our customers demand custom solutions as they look to differentiate themselves from their competitors and this is just what we're providing with the combination of the Visionary Solutions encoders with our IP6000 set-top box."

Visionary Solutions' AVN series of IPTV encoders convert video from SDI, component, or HDMI sources into full-screen, full-resolution IP digital video in real time and are suitable for any application requiring cost-effective, low bit rate SD or HD video distribution over IP networks. The encoders offer easy operation. Users simply plug a video source directly into the encoder blade and then plug into a LAN or WAN to start streaming in real time.

"Our association with Video River Networks is a great example of how Visionary Solutions' interoperable products can combine with other technologies to present new opportunities for the ever-expanding IPTV application universe," said Will Bakewell, president of Visionary Solutions. "Our mutual effort with Video River has already led to opportunities with key customers and clearly demonstrates Visionary Solutions' ability to work closely with partners to create integrated solutions that customers need."