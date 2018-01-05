The XR Summit at ISE 2018 is a one-day B2B strategy conference focused on the Virtual (VR), Augmented (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR) industry. Taking place on Tuesday 6 February in the RAI Amsterdam, it will explore the latest in those technologies, business strategies, and solutions and how they impact and empower the AV business.

XR Summit ISE’s program is being curated by Benjamin de Wit, founder of Amsterdam’s highly successful VR Days festival.

XR Summit ISE will deliver an invaluable source of market intelligence and best practice case studies from some of the world’s leading XR experts and thought leaders.

XR Summit ISE is as valuable for attendees from ‘the AV channel’ as those working in served vertical market sectors.

Register today for the XR Summit: https://registration.n200.com/survey/3dzia2wbvmptx