51st International AES Conference to Focus on Loudspeakers and Headphones

The Audio Engineering Society (AES) will hold its 51st International Conference in Helsinki, Finland, August 21-24, focusing on loudspeakers and headphones.



The conference will feature a first-ever program dedicated to loudspeakers and headphones and the technologies associated with their design and performance. This event will bring together top names in the industry for four days of in-depth programs, sessions, and tutorials, kicking-off with the keynote address given by Genelec founder and chairman Ilpo Martikainen on the evolution and history of the loudspeaker as we know it today.

Driven by today’s changing landscape of portable audio devices, advances in digital signal processing, and improved measurement technology, both miniature transducers, as well as full range systems, are seeing the benefits of the latest research and advances in speaker design and manufacturing technology. This AES Conference, chaired by Juha Backman (Nokia Corporation), will feature presentations by industry professionals including Sennheiser’s Axel Grell speaking on the topic “Headphones – From Alexander Graham Bell to a Mass Phenomenon,” and Linkwitz Lab’s Siegfried Linkwitz addressing his mission of “Finding the Prototype for Stereo Loudspeakers.”

Additional tutorials on a wide range of related topics will be presented by Wolfgang Klippel (Klippel GmbH), Peter Larsen (LOUDSOFT), John Richards (Oxford Digital), Simon Woollard (Prism Sound), Lars Risbo (Texas Instruments), and Anthony Waldron (Audio EMC). These will cover topics ranging from loudspeaker data, design, and optimization, to loudspeaker analysis and powered amplification.