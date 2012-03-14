Rental & Staging InfoComm New Product Awards

The 2012 Rental & Staging Systems/InfoComm New Product Awards are open for online entry. The Awards recognize the best new products introduced from July 2011 to March 2012, for either the staging market, or the AV rental market.

Deadline for Entry Submission from InfoComm 2012 Exhibitors is Friday, March 16th, 2012. please submit your entry now. (And be sure to, separately, after the online entry is complete, email in a photo for the entry.)

Enter now at:

https://secure.newbay-media.com/rental/awards/index_ssl.html

2012 Rental & Staging Product Award Categories:

• Best Loudspeaker For the Staging Market

• Best Audio Control or Mixing Product

• Best Video Projection Product High Lumen

• Best Video Projection Product/10K Lumen or Less

• Best Plasma or LCD Display

• Best LED

• Best Lighting Product

• Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product

• Best Video/Broadcast or Video/Streaming Product

• Best Projection Screen

• Best HD Production Product

• Best Rental Management Software

• Best General AV Product

• Best Show Control

• Best Digital Signage Product

After completing the online entry, you must email one high-resolution image of each product entered to: jdavidkeene@gmail.com

Winners will be announced at InfoComm 2012 in Las Vegas in June.

