Atlona® Introduces AtlonaAdvantage Partner Support

Atlona® has introduced the AtlonaAdvantage Global Partner Support Program. In addition, for select partners, Atlona is enhancing dealer support with the AtlonaAdvantage Premier Club Program.

"With AtlonaAdvantage and the Premier Club Program, our partners are being provided with far more than the quality products they have come to expect from Atlona," said Atlona President and CEO Ilya Khain. "They're also receiving expertise and knowledge paired with superior service and support that creates a wealth of opportunities for their business."

"The AtlonaAdvantage Global Partner Support Program goes beyond the great products; it's all about our customers' success. This program provides a higher level of service, quality, and opportunity for our customers, giving them the resources and support they need not only to grow their business, but to thrive," said Kevin Billingsley, Atlona national director of sales.

For Atlona's partners, AtlonaAdvantage offers a number of support features. If an order is placed for a temporarily out-of-stock or back-ordered product, the company will recommend and ship a comparable product of equal or greater value, often at no additional cost. Should an Atlona product require warranty replacement, the Priority Warranty Replacement Service ensures that the replacement part will be sent with priority shipping.

For select Atlona partners requiring an extra level of support and service, Atlona is also offering its AtlonaAdvantage Premier Club Program. A Premier Club partner has direct phone and email access to a support specialist who understands the specific needs of their business.