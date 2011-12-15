Blackmagic Design Announces Desktop Video 9.0

Blackmagic Design has announced Desktop Video 9.0, a new software update with advanced capture and playback for the Avid® Media Composer® 6 family of software including Avid Symphony® and Avid NewsCutter™, for both Windows 7™ and Mac OS X™.

Desktop Video 9.0 is available for download now and is free of charge for all Blackmagic Design customers. This update includes support for all current DeckLink, Multibridge, Intensity and UltraStudio models.

Avid Media Composer has long been respected by the broadcast and film industry. For the first time, Avid customers can use Blackmagic Design’s latest Thunderbolt, USB 3.0 and PCI Express video capture and playback devices.

Professionals demand frame accuracy and flexible workflows. The combination of Blackmagic Design hardware and the flexibility of Avid Media Composer lets them work with virtually any media format including Uncompressed 10 bit YUV and RGB, Avid DNxHD®, Panasonic DVCPRO HD, Sony XDCAM and more.

Blackmagic Design’s UltraStudio 3D and DeckLink HD Extreme 3D take advantage of new advanced 3D editing support in Media Composer 6, saving time and creating a much more fluid editing experience for 3D projects.

“We have been waiting to do this for years!” said Grant Petty, CEO of Blackmagic Design. “To have full integration with Avid Media Composer 6 with our capture and playback devices, plus AAF round trip with DaVinci Resolve, are truly defining moments for all our creative customers and for the film and television industry, this changes everything.”

“With support for Blackmagic hardware or Avid accelerated and natively integrated DX systems, customers now have more choice than ever when working with Media Composer, Symphony and NewsCutter,” said Angus Mackay, segment marketing manager at Avid. “Blackmagic’s support of DNxHD and AAF makes for easy project transfer and pipeline design, smoothing workflows and boosting productivity for our mutual customers, who can leverage existing hardware investments and easily add Avid editing systems into current workflow configurations. We’re thrilled to satisfy users with these advancements in openness, productivity and collaboration.”

Desktop Video 9.0 Key Features:

• Certified by Avid for Avid Media Composer 6, Avid Symphony, Avid NewsCutter.

• Uncompressed and DNxHD capture and playback in Avid Media Composer 6.

• RealTime effects in Avid Media Composer 6.

• Advanced dual stream 3D workflow capturing left and right eye to separate files in Avid Media

Composer 6.

Desktop Video 9.0 is available now free of charge from the Blackmagic Design web site.