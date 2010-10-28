Demystifying 3D at DSE

Insight Media University will be presenting the "Demystifying 3D: The Complete Guide to Autostereoscopic 3D Display Technology" workshop series as part of the Digital Signage Expo next February. The workshop series will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2011 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, just prior to the opening of Digital Signage Expo. Digital Signage Expo will be held February 23-25 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

According to Insight Media , “there is a lot to know about 3D technology, including the displays, creation of the content, configuring and integrating the entire solution and understanding which applications and venues are best suited for this opportunity. This workshop offers a comprehensive presentation of all the aspects of successful AS-3D solutions.”

The workshop is organized into four 90-minute modules. Attendees can register for any or all of them, depending on their focus and interest level.

The modules are:

• Autostereoscopic and Advanced 3D Displays

• Content Creation for Stereoscopic & Autostereoscopic Displays

• System Integration for Autostereoscopic Display Solutions

• Autostereoscopic Market Opportunity

Attendees will gain the skills to understand the technology behind AS-3D, the methods to assemble a successful solution and the business opportunities that can and should be addressed.



3D Workshop Registration can be found at:

https://www.compusystems.com/servlet/ar?evt_uid=320