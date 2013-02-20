X2O Media Dives Deep at DSE 2013

X2O Media will launch their new HTML5-Based platform, along with new apps and solutions driven by the platform, at Digital Signage Expo 2013 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, February 26-28.

X2O Media will also be active in conference sessions and education at DSE, hosting a seminar and several industry vertical discussion groups.

New HTML5-Based X2O Platform



The new X2O platform makes it easier to create rich media content channels, and then publish them to any type of screen. Built using the HTML5 standard, the authoring application has been completely redesigned and features drag-and-drop tools to let users create media-rich channels featuring HD video, still images, 3D animations, PowerPoint slides, and data-driven graphics linked to corporate databases such as SAP and Oracle, Excel spreadsheets, or RSS feeds. The cloud-based X2O Channel Designer can be accessed from anywhere via a Web browser. The X2O player also supports HTML5, and plays out content in real time on a variety of screens including digital signage displays, videowalls, tablets, and mobile phones. The open platform also integrates with third-party media players — such as the Cisco IEC 4600 Series player, and the Exceptional 3D player — that will be on display in the X2O Media booth.

The X2O platform allows users to display user-generated content from sites such as Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook. Interactivity can be added by displaying QR codes that users can scan with their mobile devices. The X2O platform can publish content to a variety of devices — including desktop PCs, tablets, mobile phones, and digital signage displays.

New X2O Interactive Functionality

At DSE 2013, X2O Media will demonstrate two new applications for interactive displays:

• Real-Time Video Chat With a Remote Expert: Users will be able to touch a screen to call on a live representative and have a conversation via a video chat window on the display. This capability is useful in scenarios where someone needs to "speak to the expert." For this demonstration, Cisco will provide its video input and media player.

• 360-Degree Interactive Panoramas: Allows visitors to browse a specific location with omnidirectional interactive panoramas. This functionality has been nominated for a DSE 2013 Content Award.

X2O Partners

At the X2O Media booth, display partners will demonstrate solutions driven by the X2O platform:

• A SHARP Aquos interactive display will showcase X2O Interactive Solutions, featuring advanced wayfinder applications.

• Exceptional 3D will showcase its latest glasses-free 3D display and player, which integrates with the X2O Portal content management platform.

• A Lanner LEC-2280 with third generation Intel quad core CPU and LEC-7110 with dual core Intel Atom D2550 with HDMI port solid state PCs will run the latest generation X2O digital signage player.

X2O Media Speaking at DSE 2013:

Seminar:

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The 'Cost' of Content: Planning, Implementing and Managing Your Content Strategy

Speakers: Vern Freedlander, Vice President of Production Services, X2O Media; Spencer Graham II, Manager of Operations, WVU Information Stations, West Virginia University

Industry Vertical Discussion Groups:

Digital Signage 101: Fundamentals of the Digital Campus

Speaker: Vern Freedlander, Vice President of Production Services, X2O Media

Enterprise-wide Digital Signage Fundamentals

Speaker: David Wilkins, CEO, X2O Media

Leveraging Digital Signage in Arenas and Stadiums

Speaker: Jay Martin. U.S. Sales Director, X2O Media

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 28, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 28, 12:15 p.m. – 1:15pm

Beyond the Map: The Evolution of Digital Wayfinding for the Hospitality Industry

Speakers: Mike Ellis, Director of Installed Digital Services, Audio Visual Source (AVS); Vern Freedlander, Vice President of Production Services, X2O Media; Gina Petrone, Marketing Communications Coordinator, Hotel del Coronado