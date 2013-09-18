2nd Annual Media Technology Expo Hits Seattle, Portland in October

Attendees and exhibitors alike are already looking forward to the 2nd Annual Media Technology Expo (MTE), which begins in Seattle on October 1 at Fremont Studios and concludes at Left Bank Annex in Portland, OR, on October 3, 2013.

Presented by professional video and audio systems integration firm Advanced Broadcast Solutions (ABS), MTE will offer a variety of free educational seminars and an exhibit hall showcasing the industry’s latest technologies and services from more than 50 exhibitors.

“MTE really has something for every segment of the professional video marketplace, from broadcasters to churches, from government and corporate video departments to live event producers,” said Arco Groenenberg, executive vice president and general manager, ABS. “MTE offers valuable information and networking opportunities for all video professionals in the Pacific Northwest.”

Several regional organizations are sponsoring MTE 2013, including Oregon Media Production Association (OMPA), Washington Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (WATOA), Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) Oregon and Washington Chapters, and Access Community Media. According to Jeff Lueders, vice president of WATOA and cable communications and franchise services manager for Tacoma, WA, WATOA will host two sessions at the show, “State and Federal Legislative Update” and “Franchise Renewal.”

“We are excited about our partnership with ABS and are looking forward to a very successful event,” Lueders added. “As we continue to migrate to high definition video and digital audio, the educational experiences provided in the MTE sessions dedicated to increasing our knowledge and awareness of technology trends and options are invaluable.”

“We’d like to thank ABS for hosting the event again this year. MTE is a great event to showcase the latest innovations in video processing from 4K resolution to next-generation compression standards such as high efficiency video coding [HEVC],” said Kyle Moredock, marketing associate for Elemental Technologies.