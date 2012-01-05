BenQ Showcases New Products at CES

At the 2012 International CES, BenQ America Corp. will present the latest developments in its family of leading-edge projectors and gaming monitors.

BenQ will unveil its first 3D full-HD home cinema projector: the W7000. Accredited with the TÜV Rheinland 3D Full-HD Certification, the W7000 is powered by DLP Link to deliver 1080p full-HD 3D images to both eyes, crosstalk-free. Combined with 50,000:1 high contrast ratio, 2,000 ANSI lumen high brightness, Rec. 709 color gamut, BrilliantColor performance, VIDI lighting technology, and the latest HDMI 1.4a connectivity, the W7000 allows users to enjoy 3D movies, live sports, and video games automatically without additional setup.

Also at the 2012 International CES, BenQ will launch the next generation of its mini projector, the BenQ Joybee GP2. Building on the success of its GP1 predecessor, the Joybee GP2 Projector features the same black and white housing while adding a number of enhancements. Just a few of these enhancements include: an intuitive user interface, 720p HD-ready video capability, short-throw projection, an integrated iPhone/iPod dock, an optional three-hour battery pack, 2GB of on-board memory storage, and a multitude of connectivity options for personal devices and various multimedia formats. With simple plug-and-play operation and 200 ANSI lumen brightness, the palm-sized GP2 Projector allows users to share HD-quality presentations, videos, photos, and games on a 160-inch cinematic display.

BenQ will also introduce two new 120 Hz, 3D first-person shooter (FPS) monitors at CES: the XL2420T and XL2420TX. Offering the ultimate FPS gaming experience, the new XL Series monitors were co-developed by prominent Counter-Strike legends Emil "HeatoN" Christensen, Abdisamad "SpawN" Mohamed, Tommy "Potti" Ingemarsson, Christer "fisker" Eriksson, and Michael "ahl" Korduner, as well as UMX_Xanver from ZOWIE GEAR, an innovative manufacturer of high-end professional gaming gear.

Through this collaboration, the XL Series models not only hold the fundamental key to FPS gaming success, but also possess exclusive features meticulously thought out to provide FPS gamers with the ultimate sense of ease and control, according to the company. Some unique features include Black eQualizer color engine technology to allow gamers to brighten the image display without over-exposing white levels and a S Switch controller to allow users to switch swiftly between customized display settings for gaming and entertainment.

"CES attendees who visit our suite will get a firsthand look at some of today's most leading-edge innovations in home cinema 3D-ready projection and gaming monitors — a real testament to our philosophy that 'Enjoyment Matters,'" said Lars Yoder, president at BenQ America Corp. "For instance, our new BenQ Joybee GP2 mini projector incorporates features and benefits that mobile consumers value, offering a unique combination of performance and flexibility and giving users a fun way to present, share, and entertain."