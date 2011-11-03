Shure Names Recording Competition Finalists

Shure Incorporated announced the ten randomly-selected finalists who will participate in its eighth annual Fantastic Scholastic Recording Competition.

The competition will offer the opportunity for this year’s breakout student musicians from the following schools across the nation to record in studios with the same Shure gear used by professional musicians and engineers:

Clemson University, Clemson, SC

Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, New York, NY

Delta State University, Cleveland, MS

DePaul University, Chicago, IL

Middle Tennessee State University, Murfreesboro, TN

New England School of Communications, Bangor, MN

Tribeca Flashpoint Media Arts Academy, Chicago, IL

University of Miami Frost School of Music, Coral Gables, FL

University of the Pacific, Stockton, CA

William Paterson University, Wayne, NJ

The selected students will spend the next three months honing their skills and recording original projects. To power these performances and practice sessions, each team will receive a standard microphone locker from Shure, the contents of which must be used to record their submissions. The lockers include one KSM313, two KSM32, two KSM44A, one KSM42, two KSM141, four SM57, two SM27, one Beta 52A, one Beta 57A, one Beta 91A, three Beta 98AMP, two Beta 181/S each with an additional Omni capsule, one SM7B, one VP88, and one A27M.

Entries will be judged by a panel of renowned musicians and industry professionals, who will consider overall fidelity, clarity, sonic balance, and creativity in selection and placement of the microphones. The winning school will take ownership of the entire locker, valued at more than $10,000. Additionally, students on one of the winning teams will receive prizes ranging from a KSM42 microphone, valued at $999 each, to SRH840 headphones, valued at $250 each.

“With a great response to the competition this year, we are thrilled with the outstanding talent of these young student artists,” said Terri Hartman, director of marketing communications for the Shure Americas Business Unit. “Shure is proud to support aspiring musicians and help bring their talents and dreams to fruition. This contest creates a platform for them to become familiar with the high-quality, professional-level gear that will serve them throughout their musical careers, in studios and on stages across the nation.”

The winner of the Fantastic Scholastic Recording Competition, as well as the runner-up and honorable mention, will be announced on April 30, 2012.