ISE Digital Signage Track Amsterdam

- Integrated Systems Europe is to unveil DiSCO, a digital signage conference on the eve of the ISE 2011 tradeshow in Amsterdam. A joint venture between ISE, Invidis Consulting and the trade association OVAB Europe, DiSCO will differ from previous ISE conference programmes by offering two parallel presentation tracks.
- Track 1, the Business & Strategy Track, will run from 08:00 until 18:30 and feature presentations on topics as interactivity, content syndication, augmented reality and mobile technology. This track is aimed at C-level industry professionals from the whole digital signage value chain.
- Track 2, the Case Study Track, will run from 13:00 until 18:00 and is focused on delivering real-world examples of how digital signage can be implemented in applications, from transport and hospitality to corporate environments. This track is aimed at av systems integrators looking to expand their offering to include digital signage, and will be followed, on the morning of Tuesday 1 February, by a guided tour of signage products at ISE 2011.
- A two-track pricing structure will give delegates the chance to register for Track 2 only at a reduced price, while those who have registered for Track 1 can ‘switch tracks’ at times of their own choosing throughout the afternoon of Monday 31 January. Admission to ISE 2011 will be free of charge to all delegates.
- www.iseurope.org
